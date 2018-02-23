Last teen pleads guilty in death of passenger hit by sandbag

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The last of four teens charged in the throwing of a sandbag from an interstate overpass in Ohio that killed a Michigan man riding in a car has pleaded guilty.
A 14-year-old boy from Toledo pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in Juvenile Court in Toledo.
Three others who've already admitted to their roles are to be sentenced in April.
Prosecutors say the boys were tossing rocks onto the highway near downtown Toledo in December and that some began throwing sandbags from a construction project on the overpass.
One of the sandbags smashed a car windshield and hit 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan.
He died a few days later.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >
Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >
Elder beat Mt. Healthy Friday night in a Division I sectional 47-34.Full Story >
Elder beat Mt. Healthy Friday night in a Division I sectional 47-34.Full Story >
Water was still a few feet from the bottom of the General Store Friday, but the performance stage in the town was already underwater.Full Story >
Water was still a few feet from the bottom of the General Store Friday, but the performance stage in the town was already underwater.Full Story >
An overflowing creek has one Verona, Ky. neighborhood flooded in, and they won't be able to go anywhere until the water goes back down.Full Story >
An overflowing creek has one Verona, Ky. neighborhood flooded in, and they won't be able to go anywhere until the water goes back down.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >