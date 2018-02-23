Woman crashes vehicle into White House security barrier

Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >
Elder beat Mt. Healthy Friday night in a Division I sectional 47-34.Full Story >
Water was still a few feet from the bottom of the General Store Friday, but the performance stage in the town was already underwater.Full Story >
An overflowing creek has one Verona, Ky. neighborhood flooded in, and they won't be able to go anywhere until the water goes back down.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >
