Woman crashes vehicle into White House security barrier

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) – A woman driving a white Chevrolet minivan near the White House rammed a security barrier Friday afternoon, the Secret Service said.

The White House was immediately put on lockdown.

"We saw the car hit the barricade, and then the person kept trying to push through the barricade. The tires were burning rubber. They were smoking a lot," a witness told CNN. "Then two security people ... came out with guns drawn and asked that person to stop, and they didn't listen."

No shots were fired and the woman was apprehended immediately, according to the Secret Service.

Law enforcement sources told CNN that the driver intentionally crashed into the barrier and that the woman was believed to have mental health issues.

Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull was at the White House at the time of the incident.

It took place on the west side of the White House complex at 17th and E streets.

BREAKING: An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

UPDATE: The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

UPDATE: No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident involving a vehicle hitting a barrier near the White House. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

UPDATE: No shots were fired during the vehicle incident near the White House. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

