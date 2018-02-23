Union: Inmate suspected in attack in wrong security level

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The head of the state prison guard union says an Ohio inmate suspected of stabbing a guard was at a lower security level than required.

Christopher Mabe (mayb) is president of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association. He says prisoner Casey Pigge (pij) is supposed to be held at the highest-security level but was in a lower security area when the attacked happened at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

Pigge is suspected of stabbing a guard multiple times in the prison's infirmary Tuesday morning. Pigge was transferred to the state supermax prison in Youngstown after the attack.

Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith wouldn't comment on the union's security level allegations.

Smith says the agency has committed to working with the union on the investigation.

