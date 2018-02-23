Suspect arrested after missing Kentucky teen found in home

SALUDA, S.C. (AP) - A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Kentucky two months ago has been found in South Carolina, and authorities say they have arrested a suspect in her disappearance.
The Saluda County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that it received a report on Feb. 20 from the girl's family. Deputies went to the home of 24-year-old Florencio Gomez Saiche, who said no one else was in the house.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies heard movements, searched the home and found the victim and took her to safety.
The girl had last been seen in Kentucky around Dec. 7. Media outlets say she's been reunited with her family.
Saiche is jailed without bond on charges of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. It's not known if he has an attorney.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >
Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >
Elder beat Mt. Healthy Friday night in a Division I sectional 47-34.Full Story >
Elder beat Mt. Healthy Friday night in a Division I sectional 47-34.Full Story >
Water was still a few feet from the bottom of the General Store Friday, but the performance stage in the town was already underwater.Full Story >
Water was still a few feet from the bottom of the General Store Friday, but the performance stage in the town was already underwater.Full Story >
An overflowing creek has one Verona, Ky. neighborhood flooded in, and they won't be able to go anywhere until the water goes back down.Full Story >
An overflowing creek has one Verona, Ky. neighborhood flooded in, and they won't be able to go anywhere until the water goes back down.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >