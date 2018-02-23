Armed deputies to guard 15 NKY elementary schools

Armed deputies will be assigned to each of the 15 public elementary schools in Boone County, Sheriff Michael A. Helmig announced Friday.

Boone County Sheriff's Deputies will be on school grounds during the full day, Monday through Friday.

The beefed-up security plan comes amid a rash of threats and arrests following the mass school shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

Some of those threats were targeted at schools in Boone County, the state's third largest district. Six middle and high school students are facing charges in connection with “direct threats and creating alarm” within schools.

Authorities did not say whether the decision to put deputies in elementary schools is connected to the recent threats.

Boone County middle and high schools already have school resource officers.

“This is simply an expansion of that program through the end of the school year until a permanent solution is worked out,” Major Tom Scheben wrote in a press release. “Considering today’s environment, Helmig is upping his ante to ensure all the public schools are provided for on a full-time basis.”

Deputies will have to dedicate additional time to fill the school security schedule, Helmig said.

“Helmig asked each to dig deep (to commit the time) and help me protect our youngest school-age children explaining each will need to dedicate additional time to get the schedule filled,” Scheben said.

