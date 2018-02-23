GOP governor taps advisers for gun policy talks

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) says he has convened a diverse group of advisers on gun policy to help him come up with a consensus policy proposal that he can bring forward in the coming days.
The Republican governor said during a visit to Washington Friday that the group includes "those who are your traditional strong Second Amendment (supporters) and those who think there ought to be limits (on guns)." He said they've met twice and have more meetings scheduled next week.
Since leaving the 2016 presidential campaign, Kasich has worked with governors of both parties to develop common ground policy recommendations on big issues, including health care and immigration.
His latest effort comes as national attention has focused on gun policy following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
