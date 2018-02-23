Kentucky governor declares emergency after heavy rainfall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has declared a statewide emergency following heavy rainfall and flooding.

The governor's office said in a news release that the executive order comes after severe storms beginning Feb. 9 that produced heavy rain and strong wind gusts, causing flooding, landslides and mudslides. The release said the storms resulted in injuries and affected infrastructure, agricultural production and governmental, commercial and private properties.

The order allows state resources to be mobilized and made available to assist cities and counties if needed.

The State Emergency Operations Center has received 14 individual county declarations.

Bevin also activated prohibitions on price gouging to protect consumers affected by the weather.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett advises people to monitor for heavy rainfall and flooding alerts through weather radio and media broadcasts.

