Kentucky governor declares emergency after heavy rainfall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has declared a statewide emergency following heavy rainfall and flooding.
The governor's office said in a news release that the executive order comes after severe storms beginning Feb. 9 that produced heavy rain and strong wind gusts, causing flooding, landslides and mudslides. The release said the storms resulted in injuries and affected infrastructure, agricultural production and governmental, commercial and private properties.
The order allows state resources to be mobilized and made available to assist cities and counties if needed.
The State Emergency Operations Center has received 14 individual county declarations.
Bevin also activated prohibitions on price gouging to protect consumers affected by the weather.
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett advises people to monitor for heavy rainfall and flooding alerts through weather radio and media broadcasts.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >
Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >
Elder beat Mt. Healthy Friday night in a Division I sectional 47-34.Full Story >
Elder beat Mt. Healthy Friday night in a Division I sectional 47-34.Full Story >
Water was still a few feet from the bottom of the General Store Friday, but the performance stage in the town was already underwater.Full Story >
Water was still a few feet from the bottom of the General Store Friday, but the performance stage in the town was already underwater.Full Story >
An overflowing creek has one Verona, Ky. neighborhood flooded in, and they won't be able to go anywhere until the water goes back down.Full Story >
An overflowing creek has one Verona, Ky. neighborhood flooded in, and they won't be able to go anywhere until the water goes back down.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >