Floodwaters just overtook the only way in/out of this Kentucky neighborhood

An overflowing creek has one Verona, Ky. neighborhood flooded in, and they won't be able to go anywhere until the water goes back down.

Verona is about a 30-minute drive south of Cincinnati.

Keith and Stacey Moore live there, off of South Fork Church Road. To get into their neighborhood they must cross a bridge that crosses Big South Fork Creek. It's the only way in and the only way out.

"We've lived here 18 years and it's happened, I think, four times," said Keith Moore.

With backwater flooding, this is not an unusual event. It's right after flood stage -- they set the road right at flood stage. Now it's starting to come up to the road and it will probably be that way until it recedes next week.

So essentially they're trapped until the water goes down. What do you do in that circumstance? The Moores say they plan ahead and make sure they've got everything they need. They get by with a little help from good neighbors, as well.

"We all get along quite well and just meet down at the creek and sing Kumbaya and have a good time," said Keith Moore.

In the meantime, as the Ohio River rises, the water will get deeper and some homes will be impacted.

The Ohio river is still forecast to be at 59.5 feet on Tuesday, meaning that the Moores and their neighbors will be trapped on their island until possibly next Friday -- maybe longer.

