Rabbit Hash prepares for flooding as river rises

The Rabbit Hash General Store sits right along the Ohio River in Kentucky. (Source: Urban Artifact)

Volunteers and neighbors started packing up parts of the Rabbit Hash General Store this week, as a precaution before flood waters reach the store.

The Ohio River encroached on Rabbit Hash on Friday, but that's not new to the residents of the small town. Water is still a few feet from the bottom of the General Store, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The performance stage in Rabbit Hash, normally on the banks of the Ohio River, is underwater after days of rain and flooding.

Water is expected to invade the barn and museum first.