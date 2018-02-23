BAZINGA: Zac Efron shares latest pic from 'Extremely Wicked' set

Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.

The scene was a re-creation of Ted Bundy escaping from an Aspen, Colo. courthouse.

Efron will star as Bundy in the upcoming biopic "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," which has been filming in the Tri-State. It will tell the story of Bundy's murders, told from the perspective of his girlfriend.

Lily Collins, Haley Joel Osment, John Malkovich, and Jim Parsons have also been cast in the movie.

So far, Efron has been photo-documenting the experience on his Facebook page:

Below is a clip of Efron running very fast on set:

A release date for the movie has not yet been set.

