Missing 13-year-old boy found dead near Ohio home

ADA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a 13-year-old autistic boy who was reported missing in Hardin County has been found dead.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says Friday night the body of Samuel Rowold was recovered from a pond a short distance from his home in Ada. He was last seen Friday afternoon.
The Ohio Attorney General's Office had issued a missing child advisory saying Samuel had autism was non-verbal.
No further information about the case was released.
