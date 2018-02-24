Business owners boycott gun company's products

In all, there are six bike shops taking part in the boycott. (Source: KOIN/CNN)

PORTLAND (KOIN/CNN) - They are on opposite ends of the country but some businesses in Portland, OR are responding to the Florida high school shooting. It's a specific response to take a stand in the gun debate.

"In a representative democracy, we can vote with our dollars," said Erik Tonkin of Sellwood Cycle Repair. "It's just about doing something intentional that in line with my value system."

Tonkin said it's not often that small business owners can take a direct stand on an issue as big as school shootings.

But when students impacted by the mass shooting in Florida began speaking out against the National Rifle Association, he and the owner of Glady's Bikes in northeast Portland took notice.

"I think it's inspired me and a lot of folks to do more," Leah Benson said.

To support those students, they decided to stop carrying helmets and accessories from Giro, Bell and Blackburn.

Tonkin said a shooting sports company called vista outdoor bought those brands a couple years ago.

"They are an incredibly large supplier of ammo and a proud supporter of the NRA, which is not something that is in line with the values of our shop,” Benson said. “And so we decided as a bike shop just to stop carrying their products."

Leah said she'll liquidate what remains on her shelves.

Tonkin said it will be challenging to adjust inventory because he's a larger shop, but he's committed to the process.

"It's not easy for me, and trying to take a stand and providing some sort of leadership isn't always easy," he said.

