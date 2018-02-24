Business owners boycott gun company's products - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Business owners boycott gun company's products

In all, there are six bike shops taking part in the boycott. (Source: KOIN/CNN) In all, there are six bike shops taking part in the boycott. (Source: KOIN/CNN)

PORTLAND (KOIN/CNN) - They are on opposite ends of the country but some businesses in Portland, OR are responding to the Florida high school shooting. It's a specific response to take a stand in the gun debate.

"In a representative democracy, we can vote with our dollars," said Erik Tonkin of Sellwood Cycle Repair. "It's just about doing something intentional that in line with my value system."

Tonkin said it's not often that small business owners can take a direct stand on an issue as big as school shootings.

But when students impacted by the mass shooting in Florida began speaking out against the National Rifle Association, he and the owner of Glady's Bikes in northeast Portland took notice.

"I think it's inspired me and a lot of folks to do more," Leah Benson said.

To support those students, they decided to stop carrying helmets and accessories from Giro, Bell and Blackburn.

Tonkin said a shooting sports company called vista outdoor bought those brands a couple years ago.

"They are an incredibly large supplier of ammo and a proud supporter of the NRA, which is not something that is in line with the values of our shop,” Benson said. “And so we decided as a bike shop just to stop carrying their products."

Leah said she'll liquidate what remains on her shelves.

Tonkin said it will be challenging to adjust inventory because he's a larger shop, but he's committed to the process.

"It's not easy for me, and trying to take a stand and providing some sort of leadership isn't always easy," he said.

Copyright 2018 KOIN via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Supreme Court rejects administration appeal over immigration

    Supreme Court rejects administration appeal over immigration

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 11:00 AM EST2018-02-26 16:00:10 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    Full Story >

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    Full Story >

  • US tourist arrested; severed head found in Japan apartment

    US tourist arrested; severed head found in Japan apartment

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:08 AM EST2018-02-26 15:08:51 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:08 AM EST2018-02-26 15:08:51 GMT
    An investigation continues into the disappearance of a Japanese woman after what investigators believe is her head was found in an apartment. (Source: TV Asahi/CNN)An investigation continues into the disappearance of a Japanese woman after what investigators believe is her head was found in an apartment. (Source: TV Asahi/CNN)

    Police believe the head, which was found in a suitcase, belongs to a Japanese woman who was last seen on CCTV footage walking with the suspect.

    Full Story >

    Police believe the head, which was found in a suitcase, belongs to a Japanese woman who was last seen on CCTV footage walking with the suspect.

    Full Story >

  • Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-02-25 07:16:08 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 11:01 AM EST2018-02-26 16:01:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    Full Story >

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly