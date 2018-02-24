Recent graduates could get $5K for moving to Ohio city

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio city plans to offer $5,000 to help pay down student loans of recent college graduates willing to move into its urban core.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that the "reverse scholarship" program was endorsed last week by the Hamilton City Council. It will be funded and administered by the nonprofit Hamilton Community Foundation.
The program is available to people willing to move to Hamilton, have graduated in the last seven years with a science, technology, engineering, math or arts degree, and have more than $5,000 in student loan debt.
Payments will be provided in 25 monthly installments of $200. Those who move out of the city early would forfeit future payments.
Applications for the program open March 5.
Hamilton is 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >
Heavy rain is soaking your morningFull Story >
Heavy rain is soaking your morningFull Story >
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.Full Story >
The people who know Riley Haubner at La Salle know that story. But he doesn't talk about it much.Full Story >
The people who know Riley Haubner at La Salle know that story. But he doesn't talk about it much.Full Story >
Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >
Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >