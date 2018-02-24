KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Covington - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Covington

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Kentucky State Police are investigating a an officer involved shooting at a home in Covington.

KSP says that they along with their critical response team and Dry Ridge Police were called out to 4516 Decoursey Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The shooting involved officers from the Covington Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, stay with FOX19 NOW for updates as this story develops.

