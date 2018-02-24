Indiana levee breach leads officials to urge evacuations

DEMOTTE, Ind. (AP) - A levee breach along the Kankakee River in northwestern Indiana has local officials urging about 30 homeowners to evacuate.
Keener Township Volunteer Fire Chief Randy Woods says the breach was relatively minor when it was discovered about 3 p.m. Friday near Demotte, about 50 miles southeast of Chicago. He says some local residents tried to sandbag the breach "to get it under control, but it just got bigger and bigger." Local firefighters were called out to help them, but eventually everyone had to pull out for their own safety.
No injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service says record flooding was occurring along the Kankakee following several days of heavy rains and snowmelt that have sent streams out of their banks from the Ohio River to Michigan and Wisconsin.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
