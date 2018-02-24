Boone Co. teacher arrested for relationship with 17-year-old intern

Kevin Crone, 38, a teacher at Camp Ernst Middle School was arrested for an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old intern (Credit: Boone County Sheriff's Office)

A Boone County middle school teacher has been arrested for an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says that Kevin Crone, 38, was arrested late Friday night for a relationship with a 17-year-old intern.

The sheriff's office says the Crone is a teacher at Camp Ernst Middle School.

The relationship began in January of 2013, police say, lasting throughout the end of that school year.

Crone is charged with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, police say. He is also charged with use of a minor in sexual performance.

Police say that Crone sent the intern nude pictures and videos of himself and enticed her to respond with nude pictures of herself.

Crone was booked in the Boone County Detention Center following his arrest, police say. He is awaiting a bond to be set.

