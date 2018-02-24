Butler Sheriff: CCW classes for teachers start Monday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Butler Sheriff: CCW classes for teachers start Monday

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones (Butler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones (Butler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones will begin training teachers to carry concealed weapons this week.

The sheriff announced Saturday on his Twitter account that classes start Monday and continue this week for more than 120 Butler County school employees.

Jones later Tweeted that more than 300 educators and faculty members expressed interest in the classes, which he is offering for free to school employees in Butler County in the wake of a recent Florida high school mass shooting that left 17 dead.

None of the schools in the area have indicated they have any plans to allow staff members to carry weapons on school property.

