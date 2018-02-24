Butler Sheriff: CCW classes for teachers start Monday

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones will begin training teachers to carry concealed weapons this week.

The sheriff announced Saturday on his Twitter account that classes start Monday and continue this week for more than 120 Butler County school employees.

School personnel start gun training in butler county Ohio Monday ccw. We will train this week over 120. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 24, 2018

Jones later Tweeted that more than 300 educators and faculty members expressed interest in the classes, which he is offering for free to school employees in Butler County in the wake of a recent Florida high school mass shooting that left 17 dead.

If you listen 2 media teachers do not want to carry weapons in schools. We have over 300 said want 2. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 24, 2018

None of the schools in the area have indicated they have any plans to allow staff members to carry weapons on school property.

