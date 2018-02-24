Sheriff: Man fatally shoots sister, niece then kills himself

PERRY, Ohio (AP) - A northeast Ohio Sheriff's Office says a 62-year-old man fatally shot his sister and her daughter as the pair prepared to move out of his home and then killed himself.
The bodies of Ralph Moore Jr., 59-year-old Vickie Thornhill and 19-year-old Arianna Cope were found around 8:30 a.m. Saturday by a Lake County sheriff's deputy in Perry Township, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Cleveland.
Chief Deputy Frank Leonbruno says Thornhill and Cope were planning to move out Saturday and that Moore was distraught about the prospect of living alone.
Leonbruno says Moore called another sister to tell her what he'd done before killing himself.
