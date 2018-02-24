Tri-state shelters open for flood victims

Flooding impacted areas all across the tri-state and the Red Cross stepped in to assist victims by opening shelters for flood victims.

The Red Cross announced Saturday that shelters were opened in Alexandria, Ky, Clermond County, Ohio, and Lawrenceburg, Ind. for people needing an escape from the weather.

The Red Cross says:

Alexandria, Ky.: 21 residents spent Friday night at the Red Cross Shelter at the Alexandria Community Center at 8236 West Main Street. The shelter will remain open.

Clermont County, Ohio: Red Cross workers are preparing to open a shelter at New Richmond High School on 1131 Bethel-New Richmond Road. The shelter will open to the public by 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Lawrenceburg, Ind.: No residents took advantage of the shelter at Lawrenceburg High School Friday. However, the shelter will remain open for potential need.

The Red Cross also offered flood safety tips:

Turn Around, Don’t Drown- Even a small amount of water is enough to sweep you off your feet or your vehicle off the road. If you come across a flooded area, turn around and go another way.

Identify at least two safe ways out of your neighborhood should you need to evacuate.

Stay away from flood water; it could be contaminated with sewage.

Return home only when officials have declared the area safe.

Anyone who needs additional safety tips can utilize the Red Cross' other safety apps.

