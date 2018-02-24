Gov. Kasich declares state of emergency for multiple counties

Ohio Governor John R. Kasich issued a state of emergency for 17 counties along the Ohio River.

The governor's office made the emergency declaration due to dangerous conditions resulting from severe storms and heavy rain.

The impacted areas include: Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Clermont, Columbiana, Gallia, Hamilton, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson. Lawrence, Monroe, Meigs, Muskingum, Scioto, and Washington counties.

Kasich's office says that the emergency declaration allows the governor to use state resources, including activating the National Guard.

"Ohioans do a good job of looking out for each other and we're doing it again now also. Teams at the local level are hard at work and state teams have been coordinating with them and supporting them over the past week. As the weather and flooding is expected to get worse we're staying ahead of things by taking our readiness up to the next level and declaring an emergency where we expect the worst conditions. We'll quickly add to those areas as it’s needed. I urge people to stay safe by staying informed, not taking any chances and checking in on your neighbors, especially seniors and families with young kids. Call your local city, county or Red Cross if there's anyone who needs help. We'll get through this as we always do, by working together," - Governor John R. Kasich

Kasich says that so far Ohio storm and flood preparation efforts include:

Providing water pumps to Scioto and Lawrence counties

Holding coordination calls with National Weather Service and state and local response partners

Installing flood gates in the City of Portsmouth

Providing situation awareness reports to federal, state and local partners

Delivering sandbags to Athens County

Deploying National Guard troops

