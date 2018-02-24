UN Security Council unanimously adopts ceasefire in Syria

The resolution comes amid growing concerns on the situation in the besieged eastern Ghouta region near Damascus. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution calling for a 30-day cease-fire in war-torn Syria.

Saturday's vote ended multiple delays on the resolution amid disputes between the U.S. and Russia over the language of the truce.

The cease-fire will allow for the delivery of emergency aid and evacuation of the wounded in some of Syria's hardest-hit areas.

Doctors Without Borders said more than 520 people have been killed and thousands more wounded since last Sunday due to the relentless bombardment in the region.

