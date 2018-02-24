UN Security Council unanimously adopts ceasefire in Syria - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

UN Security Council unanimously adopts ceasefire in Syria

The resolution comes amid growing concerns on the situation in the besieged eastern Ghouta region near Damascus. (Source: CNN) The resolution comes amid growing concerns on the situation in the besieged eastern Ghouta region near Damascus. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution calling for a 30-day cease-fire in war-torn Syria.

Saturday's vote ended multiple delays on the resolution amid disputes between the U.S. and Russia over the language of the truce.

The cease-fire will allow for the delivery of emergency aid and evacuation of the wounded in some of Syria's hardest-hit areas.

The resolution comes amid growing concerns on the situation in the besieged eastern Ghouta region near Damascus.

Doctors Without Borders said more than 520 people have been killed and thousands more wounded since last Sunday due to the relentless bombardment in the region.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo

    Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:45 PM EST2018-02-24 21:45:36 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:49 PM EST2018-02-25 03:49:04 GMT
    The White House objected to its release Feb. 9, citing national security concerns. Democrats have since negotiated with the FBI on what should be blacked out.The White House objected to its release Feb. 9, citing national security concerns. Democrats have since negotiated with the FBI on what should be blacked out.

    Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.

    Full Story >

    Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.

    Full Story >

  • US weighs Sheldon Adelson offer to fund Jerusalem embassy

    US weighs Sheldon Adelson offer to fund Jerusalem embassy

    Friday, February 23 2018 5:05 AM EST2018-02-23 10:05:30 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-02-25 02:57:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Sheldon Adelson, right, talks with Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, before a speech by President Donald Trump at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. Adelson has proposed paying for at ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Sheldon Adelson, right, talks with Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, before a speech by President Donald Trump at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. Adelson has proposed paying for at ...
    President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.Full Story >

  • Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

    Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:04 AM EST2018-02-23 13:04:51 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 9:32 PM EST2018-02-25 02:32:28 GMT
    (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.Full Story >
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly