Millions in grants will help Martin Co. repair water lines

INEZ, Ky. (AP) - Federal and state leaders announced a $3.4 million project to repair water line systems that are on the brink of collapse in Martin County.
Officials in the far eastern Kentucky county have said the water department is in dire financial straits and they have been forced to shut off water to residents for days at a time. The Appalachian county has a history of low water pressure and leaky lines.
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers and Gov. Matt Bevin secured the multi-million project that will install a secondary water intake in the Tug Fork River. Other work will include upgrading the Crum Reservoir dam and making improvements to the water treatment plant.
The money will come from grants from the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands and the Appalachian Regional Commission.
