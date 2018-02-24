Warren County Sheriff alerts to phone scam

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to a scam involving a person posing as a sheriff's sergeant.

In a Saturday media release, officials state that several people living in and around Warren County have received phone calls from a subject identifying himself as "Sgt. Corey Adams" of the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the suspect tells victims that the sheriff's office has a warrant for their arrest and then directs victims to purchase pre-paid debit cards from local retailers. The suspect subsequently requests the debit card numbers for payment, over the phone, to keep victims from being arrested on the warrant.

At least one victim provided payment information and was scammed out of nearly $2,000, officials say.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office does not call and request payment for warrants over the phone. Officials urge anyone who receives this type of call to hang up and contact their local police agency.

