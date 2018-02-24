Inmates help Indiana winery prepare for floodwaters

Inmates help with flood prep at Lanthier Winery

Inmates help with flood prep at Lanthier Winery

Flood victims in Jefferson County, IN get help from an unusual place, the county jail.

Jefferson County officers and 15 inmates from the Jefferson County Jail assisted the Lanthier Winery and several residents that are about to be impacted by the rising flood waters.

Jefferson County Sheriff John Wallace, Det. Yancy Denning, Det. Tim Armstrong, Deputy Linton Spry, Matron Libby Hoffman, and Deputy Ben Flint accompanied the inmates who they said were glad to lend a helping hand.

Other inmates also helped out flooding victims. Madison Police Chief Jeremey Perkins along with crew with the Madison Street Department and female inmate work crews from the Department of Corrections showed up to assist.

EMA Director Troy Morgan was also out checking on people affected by the rising water.

If you are need of assistance please contact Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 812-265-2648.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.