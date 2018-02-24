Springfield Township Police investigate shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Springfield Township Police investigate shooting

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
SPRINGFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) -

Springfield Township Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening, a Hamilton County dispatcher said.

The investigation is being conducted near Hamilton and Roosevelt Avenues.

It is unclear how many victims there are or the nature of their injuries.

A Springfield Township Police lieutenant was not available to answer questions Saturday evening, and a dispatcher was not able to comment.

