Tri-State students compete in state chess championship in Blue Ash

Some Tri-State elementary students spent their weekend trying to outwit each other in a game of chess.

Blue Ash played host Saturday to the Ohio Elementary Chess Championship with over 135 kids from across the state participating as well as some players from Indiana.

The tournament was open to both ranked and non-ranked players in a five round swiss pairing match. It was sponsored by Cincinnati Scholastic Chess in coordination with the Ohio Scholastic Chess Association.

