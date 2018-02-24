Pedestrian hit by TANK trolleybus in Covington - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

COVINGTON, KENTUCKY (FOX19) -

A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit by a TANK trolleybus in Covington.

The trolleybus struck the pedestrian at the corner of Philadelphia Avenue and West 5th Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

