Family dog shot 3 times protecting 16-year-old from intruders

The president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.Full Story >
The president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.Full Story >
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.Full Story >
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.Full Story >
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.Full Story >
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.Full Story >
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.Full Story >
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.Full Story >
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.Full Story >
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.Full Story >