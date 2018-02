Middletown Police say there's no reason to be alarmed after a series of explosion-like sounds rocked the city Saturday night.

The so-called "loud booms" happened around 10:45 p.m.

"We are aware of the loud booms that occurred tonight throughout the city," police wrote on Facebook. "Although it may have sounded like an explosion, we are not aware of one and do not have first responders out on anything similar."

Authorities ask residents to refrain from calling 911 or dispatchers for non-emergency situations.

