3 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.

An aerial view of flooded Coney Island and Belterra Park (FOX19 NOW)

2 dead as severe weather featuring possible tornadoes moves eastward through central US.

(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...

(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). High water floods the street from the Ohio River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 floods.

(Robert Killips /Lansing State Journal via AP). The flood waters are receding but there still areas where the water is very high, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Lansing, Mich.

(Robert Killips /Lansing State Journal via AP). Pennsylvania Avenue at the Potter Park Zoo entrance is still closed due to flooding, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Lansing, Mich.

(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A man paddles his boat alongside a home in the East End along the Ohio River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati.

(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati.

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Severe thunderstorms spawned a tornado that flattened homes in Tennessee and triggered widespread flooding, leaving at least three people dead in Kentucky and Arkansas.

The system that stretched from Texas to the Canadian maritime provinces on Sunday had prompted emergency declarations a day earlier in Missouri, Indiana and Illinois.

In south central Kentucky, the body of a male was recovered from a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in a creek near the community of Franklin on Saturday, the Simpson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The victim's identify was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

About 20 miles (32 kilometers) away, Dallas Jane Combs, 79, died after a suspected tornado destroyed her Adairville home earlier Saturday, the Logan County Sheriff's Office told media outlets. Sheriff officials said Combs was inside the home when it collapsed on her. Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Combs' husband was outside putting up plastic to keep rain out of the home when he was blown into the basement area. He sustained minor injuries.

In northeast Arkansas, an 83-year-old man was killed after high winds toppled a trailer home. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told KAIT-TV that Albert Foster died Saturday night after the home was blown into a pond.

About 50 miles (80 kilometers) away, the National Weather Service said the roof was blown off a hotel in Osceola, about 160 miles (257 kilometers) north of Memphis, Tennessee.

In Middle Tennessee, the National Weather Service on Sunday confirmed an EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 120 mph (193 kph) hit Clarksville on Saturday.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sandra Brandon said at least four homes were destroyed and dozens of others were damaged, while 75 cars at a tire plant parking lot had their windows blown out or were tossed onto one other.

"To look at what I'm looking at and know we didn't lose anybody is just a miracle," Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett told The Leaf-Chronicle.

At Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, a teenage girl was hit by falling debris at a college basketball game after an apparent lightning strike knocked a hole in the arena's roof Saturday night. School director of marketing and digital media Kevin Young said the 15-year-old girl was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The extent of her injuries weren't immediately released.

The game between Austin Peay and Murray State was stopped with 5:49 left in the second half due to the leaky roof. Fans took shelter in nearby hallways and athletic offices before play resumed after a more than three hour delay.

Austin Peay President Alisa R. White said on Twitter that athletics department officials and physical plant workers "did a great job handling a big crowd and the elements in what could have been a much worse situation."

Clarksville is about 48 miles (77 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order earlier Saturday declaring a state of emergency ahead of the anticipated storms and flooding in parts of southern Missouri. The order activates the resources of the Missouri National Guard and ensures state resources are available in the event of weather damage.

Other state leaders have issued similar orders: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a disaster emergency for 11 counties and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner issued a state disaster proclamation for three counties hit by flooding.

Flood watches and warnings spanned multiple states Sunday morning, from Missouri to central Pennsylvania, while a wind advisory remained in effect for nearly all of Lower Michigan.

The weather service said moderate flooding was expected along the Ohio River in Kentucky and Ohio, including in Cincinnati, where the river was 8 feet above flood stage Sunday.

Transportation officials said parts of Interstate 64 in Louisville, Kentucky, were closed in both directions Sunday due to high water.

Associated Press writers Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Jeff Karoub in Detroit, Ken Kusmer in Indianapolis and Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed.

