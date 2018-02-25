Crash, fuel spill partially closes SB I-75 at Paddock Road

An overhead shot of the highway from a traffic camera (Photo: www.ohgo.com)

A crash and fuel spill has SB I-75 partially closed at Paddock Road Sunday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

A crash and large fuel spill is partially blocking southbound Interstate 75 at Paddock Road Cincinnati police said.

Cleanup is underway now. The highway will not fully reopen until at least 8 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The spill occurred when a semi tractor-trailer and a sedan collided about midnight. No injuries were reported, but the crash punctured the semi's fuel tank, spilling fuel "all over the place," police said.

Motorists are getting by in the far right lane. So far, there are no delays.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.