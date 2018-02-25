Democrats set next Ohio governor race debate March 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Three of four faces will be new as Democrats continue their series of debates in the Ohio governor's primary race.
Former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill will debate for the first time March 7 in Toledo. State Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee), of Boardman, is the only returning candidate.
Since primary contenders last met, three Democrats have dropped out: former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former state Rep. Connie Pillich. Sutton became Cordray's running mate and the other two women have endorsed him.
Only vetted candidates are participating.
The 90-mintue event will be held at Bowsher High School with WTOL-TV anchor Jerry Anderson moderating. Public tickets are available by texting DEBATE to 90975.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
