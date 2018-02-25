State's hunting, fishing licenses to go on sale soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's hunters and anglers will able to purchase new licenses this week.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says 2018-209 licenses will be available starting Thursday. The licenses can be purchased on the department's Division of Wildlife website and from hundreds of agents throughout the state. The licenses also will be available for purchase on many mobile devices.
The department says a new purchasing system launched last year makes it easier for hunters, anglers and conservationists to obtain licenses, permits or other products.
Licenses and permits are grouped by category, such as hunting or fishing.
Ohio's 2018-2019 licenses are valid through Feb. 28, 2019.
Deer and fall turkey permits will be available in June after the Ohio Wildlife Council votes on upcoming seasons and dates.
www.wildohio.gov
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
