Tornadoes possibly hit Clermont, Brown counties. NWS team to check

A ripped-off roof landed on this tree and pickup truck in Brown County Sunday. (FOX19 NOW/Dave Reed)

Tornadoes may have roared through parts of Clermont and Brown counties overnight, the National Weather Service said Sunday morning.

One team of meteorologists are being sent to survey damage in Neville, Felicity and Hamersville areas, among others, they said.

They are expected to leave from NWS office in Wilmington late this morning.

They said they should know sometime this afternoon if damage to trees and roofs and a destroyed barn is from straight line winds or a tornado.

A daylight look at storm damage in Hamersville. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/MzIYPrYn3p — David K Reed (@Fox19DaveReed) February 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.