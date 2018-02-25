Tornadoes possibly hit Clermont, Brown counties. NWS team to check

Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.Full Story >
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.Full Story >
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.Full Story >
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.Full Story >