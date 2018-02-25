Project to boost cargo handling at Ohio River shipping port

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Work could start this summer on a $17 million project aimed at boosting how much cargo can be handled at one of Indiana's Ohio River shipping ports.
Plans for the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville include a new barge loading facility, some 2,000 feet of additional railway and another loading facility for trucks and trains.
Port director Jeff Miles tells the News and Tribune the project will help load and unload cargo as expeditiously and cost effectively as possible. Miles says he hopes the expansion will boost the businesses already established there and help lead to projects filling its roughly 300 acres of available land.
Money for the port project is coming from a $10 million federal grant and $7 from Indiana's port agency and private investors.
