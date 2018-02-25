More heavy rain sends Ohio River to highest point since '97

CINCINNATI (AP) - The National Weather Service says heavy rains overnight have sent the swollen Ohio River at Cincinnati to its highest point in 20 years.

Meteorologist Kristen Cassady says the river reached 60 feet (18.3 meters) Sunday morning, 8 feet (2.4 meters) above flood stage. It's the highest recording since 1997, when the river reached 64.7 feet (19.7 meters).

Cassady says rain totals varied between 1.5 and 2.5 inches overnight. She says while no rain is forecast until mid-week, tributaries feeding the Ohio will likely keep the river above flood stage throughout the week.

Flooding of smaller rivers and streams has caused road closings throughout central and southern Ohio.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) issued an emergency declaration Saturday to make National Guard soldiers available to help flooded communities if needed.

