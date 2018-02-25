White nationalist's college tour mired in litigation

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - White nationalist Richard Spencer plans to speak next week at Michigan State University, but the rest of his campus tour has bogged down for now in lawsuits or lack of agreement on timing.

His March 5 visit will come while MSU students are on spring break. He had planned to come to the University of Cincinnati during that school's spring break March 14, but that fell through over the Ohio school's demand for a security fee. Time is running out to set up any other campus visits before the current academic year ends.

An attorney says the self-styled "alt-right" spokesman still hopes to work out a date to speak at University of Michigan this summer.

College leaders express concern about safety around Spencer appearances, while his attorney blames discriminatory "left-wingers."

