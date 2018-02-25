County to pay $4.5M to settle murder conviction lawsuit

CLEVELAND (AP) - Three men released from prison after their murder convictions were overturned in the county that includes Cleveland are expected to receive $1.5 million each to settle the county's portion of lawsuit that named two assistant prosecutors as defendants.

A Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office spokesman confirmed Sunday that the Cuyahoga County Council has scheduled a vote for Tuesday to approve a settlement in a federal lawsuit filed last year by 39-year-old Laurese Glover, 40-year-old Eugene Johnson and 40-year-old Derrick Wheatt.

The settlement doesn't cover the impoverished city of East Cleveland, where police arrested the men in the 1995 slaying of 19-year-old Clifton Hudson.

The three men have maintained their innocence. They were freed from prison in 2015 after the Ohio Innocence Project found evidence that prosecutors suppressed evidence in the case.

