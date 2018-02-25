Woman dies after being shot trying to save dog from bullet; suspect arrested

A young mother of two is dead after an overnight shooting in Baker on Sunday, February 25.

The shooting happened at around 4:25 a.m. in the 2400 block of McHugh Road.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says 23-year-old Cherish Smith was taken too soon, and it's things like this that make his job most difficult.

"For me to imagine these two young, minor children, one is two weeks old, one is three years old, to grow up without their mother," Chief Dunn said. "That's heartbreaking."

Smith is the mother of a 3-week-old child and is the stepmother to a 3-year-old child.

Police say Rhykem Rogers, 28, shot at a dog when the victim tried to save the animal and ran in front of it.

Smith was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Rogers was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of a weapon. His bond is set at $31,000.

