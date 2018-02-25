Woman dies after being shot trying to save dog from bullet; suspect arrested

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.Full Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.Full Story >
A dual-threat will develop Saturday evening with both severe storms and flash flooding possible.Full Story >
A dual-threat will develop Saturday evening with both severe storms and flash flooding possible.Full Story >
Republican leaders have kept quiet for days as Trump tossed out ideas, including raising the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons and arming teachers.Full Story >
Republican leaders have kept quiet for days as Trump tossed out ideas, including raising the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons and arming teachers.Full Story >
Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.Full Story >
Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.Full Story >