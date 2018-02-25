WATCH LIVE: Officials to provide update on flood conditions in the Tri-State

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the Tri-State until 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

A FLOOD WARNING continues for areas along the Ohio River.

County Commission President Todd Portune, who also serves chair of the Executive Committee of the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, will be joined by EMA officials to give a briefing on flooding in the county at 4 p.m.

At 1 p.m., the stage was at 60.36 ft. and rising.

The river will crest at 60.7 ft. Sunday afternoon. The river will begin falling but remain above flood stage for the next 5 days.

