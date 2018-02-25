NKU makes program history - wins regular season conference title - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

NKU makes program history - wins regular season conference title

Posted by Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
Connect
(file) (file)
INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) -

Northern Kentucky defeated IUPUI 76-56 on Sunday to clinch an outright Horizon League regular season championship, the first in program history.

The Norse will take a one-seed into “Motor City Madness”, which tips off on Friday in Detroit, MI. NKU will get a first round bye, and play the winner of the 8-seed and 9-seed game on Saturday at 8 p.m.

In their first season of NCAA tournament eligibility last season, NKU made team history by winning the conference tournament to make the “Big Dance”, before losing to top seeded Kentucky in the first round.

In Sunday’s win over IUPUI, the Norse were paced with Lavone Holland’s game-high 17 points and Drew McDonald’s 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • 5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

    5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-25 07:25:46 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-02-25 22:46:25 GMT
    (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

    Full Story >

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

    Full Story >

  • Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-02-25 07:16:08 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-02-25 22:36:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    Full Story >

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    Full Story >

  • China paves way for Xi Jinping to extend rule beyond 2 terms

    China paves way for Xi Jinping to extend rule beyond 2 terms

    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:05 AM EST2018-02-25 09:05:47 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-02-25 22:28:09 GMT
    Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

    China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.

    Full Story >

    China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly