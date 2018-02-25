NKU makes program history - wins regular season conference title

Northern Kentucky defeated IUPUI 76-56 on Sunday to clinch an outright Horizon League regular season championship, the first in program history.



The Norse will take a one-seed into “Motor City Madness”, which tips off on Friday in Detroit, MI. NKU will get a first round bye, and play the winner of the 8-seed and 9-seed game on Saturday at 8 p.m.



In their first season of NCAA tournament eligibility last season, NKU made team history by winning the conference tournament to make the “Big Dance”, before losing to top seeded Kentucky in the first round.



In Sunday’s win over IUPUI, the Norse were paced with Lavone Holland’s game-high 17 points and Drew McDonald’s 15 points and 11 rebounds.

