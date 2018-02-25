UNLV student attacked in a hate crime

UNLV police say a hate crime was committed against a student on campus (Source: KTNV/CNN)

LAS VEGAS (KTNV/CNN) - The University of Nevada, Las Vegas reports that a student was attacked in the student union building on Friday.

The incident has been classified as a hate crime due to the suspect's use of homophobic slurs directed at the victim, according to UNLV officials.

Officials said that the suspect was a homeless man known to both the victim and police services.

The perpetrator fled the building after other students intervened and stopped further violence.

UNLV police officers have been instructed to immediately arrest the man if he is seen on campus.

They've also passed along all pertinent information about the suspect to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KTNV via CNN. All rights reserved.