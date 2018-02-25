Future uncertain as Ohio higher education board sits idle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the Ohio Board of Regents hasn't met in over a year. Ohio Department of Higher Education spokesman Jeff Robinson says only two members remain on the board after the terms of multiple regents expired. Members are appointed by the governor.
The board had previously been responsible for appointing the chancellor of higher education and outlining Ohio higher education policy. Legislators voted in 2007 to change state law so the governor appoints the higher education chancellor, leaving the board in an advisory role.
A spokesman for Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) wouldn't say if Kasich plans to appoint more regents.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
