Dearborn County EMA: Cleanup cannot begin until water level drops

Dearborn County Emergency Management officials say an organized cleanup effort cannot begin until the water level drops from recent flooding. The agency on Sunday provided information on shelter and cleanup efforts and warned motorists not to drive on roads closed due to flooding in a press release.

The release states:

"Dearborn County is still experiencing flooding at this time and many roads remain closed. These roads are closed for your safety. All closed roads are marked with barriers. Driving through water can cause your vehicle to become flooded causing a rescue situation that will take responders away from the relief effort. If you drive on roads that are closed you will be ticketed.

"An emergency shelter is open at Lawrenceburg High School for anyone that needs temporary shelter. You are requested to use the Auditorium door. Lawrenceburg High School is located at 100 Tiger Blvd. Lawrenceburg, IN 47025.

"The City of Aurora will have four dumpsters for flood relief cleanup for anyone in the affected areas. Dumpsters will be available starting Tuesday February 27 and throughout the cleanup process as needed. These dumpsters will be located at the Aurora Lions Club near Gabbard Riverfront Park on Main St. and behind City Hall located at 225 Main St. Two Portalets will be available outside at City Hall as well.

"At this time, we do not need volunteers as the cleanup effort cannot begin until the water level drops. Once we are able to begin cleanup we will issue more information concerning the opportunity to volunteer with flood relief in affected areas. If you would like share your contact information for upcoming flood cleanup efforts in the City of Aurora please contact Aurora City Manager, Guinevere Emery at gemery@aurora.in.us or 513-505-7647.

"If you own a home or business in Dearborn County that has sustained damage due to flooding you are urged to contact the Dearborn County Emergency Management office and report this occurrence. This will allow our office to complete proper damage assessments of the area. You can reach our office by calling (812) 537-3971 or e-mailing at EMA@dearborncounty.in.gov."