Police: Train hits pedestrian in Covington

Police in Covington say a pedestrian was hit by a train Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of West Eighth and Russell Streets after 5 p.m.

A witness told FOX19 the Covington Fire Department used a ladder truck to reach the tracks at an overpass and extract the person. The patient was transferred to an area hospital.

The extent of the patient's injuries is unclear.

