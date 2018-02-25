Report: Woman who crashed into White House barrier claims Trump is her fiance

Ford’s lawyer told WUSA she’s not a dangerous person and she wasn’t trying to hurt anyone. (Source: CNN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (RNN) - The woman arrested for driving into the White House’s security barrier on Friday claimed President Donald Trump is her fiancé, according to WUSA.

Police identified her as 35-year-old Jessica Ford, of La Vergne, TN.

She appeared in court on Saturday facing charges of an act of physical violence against property in a restricted grounds using a deadly or dangerous weapon, forcibly resisting and impeding federal officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon and damage to property of the United States in excess of $1,000.

The crash left the White House on lockdown.

Court records show Ford told officers she was going to the White House to visit her husband James Burris. Investigators said Ford told them the man lived there.

Ford changed her story in court, according to WUSA. That’s when she claimed to be engaged to the president.

Ford’s lawyer told WUSA she’s not a dangerous person and she wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.