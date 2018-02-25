Kayakers rescued from Great Miami River - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Kayakers rescued from Great Miami River

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

The Hamilton County Fire Department deployed a boat to rescue two stranded kayakers on the Great Miami River on Saturday.

The kayakers hung onto a tree as officials from the fire department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5100 block of Ohio 128 in Whitewater Township around 5:30 p.m., a dispatcher said.

The kayakers were not transported with any apparent injuries.

The National Weather Service indicates the Great Miami River is showing minor flooding in Hamilton County.

