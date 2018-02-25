Report: Applebee's, IHOP to close up to 120 locations in 2018

Executives have pointed to the chain’s failed attempt to win over millennials as the cause of its woes. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) – Applebee’s and IHOP plan to close up to 120 locations between the two in 2018, according to a report from Business Insider.

Applebee’s made the announcement on Tuesday. It is closing between 60 and 80 locations and IHOP is closing between 30 and 40 locations.

Applebee’s closed 99 locations in 2017 and 46 the year before that.

Executives have pointed to the chain’s failed attempt to win over millennials as the cause of its woes.

Even so, Applebee’s and IHOP will open new locations in 2018. IHOP will open between 85 and 100 locations, primarily inside the U.S. and Applebee’s will open between 10 and 15 new locations, primarily outside the U.S.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.