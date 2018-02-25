Michelle Obama's memoir to be released Nov. 13 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Michelle Obama's memoir to be released Nov. 13

Former first lady Michelle Obama is working on a memoir.

It will be published by Penguin Random House and is scheduled for release on Nov. 13.

The book will be published globally in 24 languages It will be titled Becoming.

An audio version of the book will also be released, voiced by the former first lady herself.

It will be her second book. In 2012, she published "American Grown," which documents the White House kitchen garden and promotes healthy living.

Former President Barack Obama is also penning his memoir. It will also be published by Penguin Random House and is expected to come out sometime this year

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Trump: Florida shooting to dominate governors meeting

    Trump: Florida shooting to dominate governors meeting

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-02-26 06:26:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-26 15:58:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    Full Story >

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    Full Story >

  • Supreme Court rejects administration appeal over immigration

    Supreme Court rejects administration appeal over immigration

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-26 15:58:30 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    Full Story >

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    Full Story >

  • Organized labor case goes in front of Supreme Court

    Organized labor case goes in front of Supreme Court

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-02-26 06:36:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:57 AM EST2018-02-26 15:57:23 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    Full Story >

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly