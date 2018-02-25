Michelle Obama's memoir to be released Nov. 13

Former first lady Michelle Obama is working on a memoir.
It will be published by Penguin Random House and is scheduled for release on Nov. 13.
The book will be published globally in 24 languages It will be titled Becoming.
Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story. https://t.co/d7DxEG85NK— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 25, 2018
An audio version of the book will also be released, voiced by the former first lady herself.
It will be her second book. In 2012, she published "American Grown," which documents the White House kitchen garden and promotes healthy living.
Former President Barack Obama is also penning his memoir. It will also be published by Penguin Random House and is expected to come out sometime this year
