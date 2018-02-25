17-year-old arrested after leading police on I-75 chase

Cincinnati police said a 17-year-old was arrested after they tried to break up a possible drug transaction in the West End.

Police said when they tried to stop a car the driver took off at a high rate of speed on West Liberty toward I-75. Officers chased them and said they saw the suspects throw a gun and other items out of the car.

The driver eventually jumped out on I-75 north at Mitchell. Police said they caught the 17-year-old driver and found the gun and some drugs. The other occupant in the car got away and is still at large.

The teen will be charged with felony fleeing and eluding, additional traffic charges, felony drug charges and a firearm charge.

If you have any information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

